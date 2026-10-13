Blue Planet III live tour confirmed for 2027

The sights and sounds of the BBC’s Blue Planet III will be showcased in an epic live concert that goes on tour next year.

Featuring footage from the show on a state-of-the-art 200 sq metre Ultra HD LED screen and music from Hans Zimmer, Thom Lukas and Laurentia Editha played by the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, the tour gets underway on 21 May at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Performances at Birmingham’s bp pulse LIVE on 22 May and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 23 May have also been confirmed while a London date will be announced soon.

Tickets go on general sale from October 16th at 11am with prices starting from £40 including VAT (excluding booking fees and venue levies).

Blue Planet III Live in Concert is presented by FKP Scorpio Entertainment UK under license from BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s wholly-owned commercial unit.

It will be hosted by Executive Producer Elizabeth White who has spent more than two decades at the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and will share her “unique perspective on the astonishing stories and filmmaking behind this extraordinary new chapter of Blue Planet III.”

White said: “Making Blue Planet III has taken us to places we never imagined we’d film. But there’s something about bringing that footage into a concert arena full of people, with the score performed live all around you, that will be truly special.

“This tour is our chance to share the series on a completely different scale, and I can’t wait to be there live, revealing the extraordinary stories behind what audiences are seeing on screen.”

Zimmer added: “There’s nothing like experiencing this score live with an orchestra, especially when it’s paired with the extraordinary visuals of the life underwater. Thom, Laurentia and I are ecstatic that audiences will be able to enjoy our score in this way.”