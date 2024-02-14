Planet Earth III Live in Concert to be performed in Manchester and London

A live concert featuring music and footage from the BBC’s acclaimed natural history series Planet Earth III is coming to the London Wembley OVO Arena and Manchester AO Arena in October.

The concert will use footage from the series to take audiences across every corner of the planet, accompanied by the series soundtrack from Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers Music.

Planet Earth III Live in Concert is promoted by FKP Scorpio UK in association with BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm.

Dominic Walker, Global Business Director at BBC Studios, said: “After the successful Blue Planet II and Planet Earth II Live In Concert tours, we are delighted to continue our partnership with FKP Scorpio and bring the amazing Planet Earth III to London and Manchester, showcasing the BBC’s ground breaking natural history content on the stage for fans to enjoy once again.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday February 20th and general on sale tickets available from Friday February 23rd.