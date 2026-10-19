Luna set to join Prime Video app in 12 additional countries

Amazon has brought its Luna cloud gaming service to the Prime Video app in four more countries, with launches in a further 8 set to follow next month.

Previously available as a separate app, the service became available to Prime subscribers through the Prime Video app on Fire TV devices for UK and US users in late July.

It’s now been expanded to Canada, France, Italy, and Spain from today and will be available to users in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden from November.

Prime members can access Luna by opening Prime Video on their Fire TV and navigating to the Games tab where they’ll find a regularly updated library of included games.