BT Business claims status as UK’s first fully sovereign telecoms, cloud and AI provider

BT says its business division is now offering the UK’s first full suite of sovereign connectivity, voice, cloud and AI services to public and private sector organisations.

The portfolio of offerings enables its customers to keep sensitive workloads in the UK, strengthen operational control and deploy advanced digital services faster, without compromising their security, resilience or compliance.

As part of its expanded sovereign portfolio, BT is building sovereign AI capability with Nscale and NVIDIA which will “enable organisations to run AI workloads domestically, scale capacity on demand and meet data residency, security and regulatory requirements”.

The telco is also launching Sovereign Cloud – a private cloud platform hosted and operated entirely within the UK.

Designed for organisations handling sensitive or regulated workloads, it provides compute, storage and backup capabilities underpinned by Rackspace Technology’s UK data centre infrastructure, with UK-based, security-cleared teams and managed services to support migration, operations and ongoing compliance.

Jon James, Chief Executive Officer of BT Business, said: “Organisations, public and private, want to move fast with AI and cloud while keeping control over the sovereignty of their data.

“That’s why BT is the first UK provider to offer a complete sovereign portfolio – from secure connectivity and voice to sovereign cloud and AI – all delivered in one place.

“Only BT has the scale and infrastructure to help customers modernise critical services with confidence, delivering real benefits for organisations and for the UK as a whole.”