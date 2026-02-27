BT unveils new sovereign cloud calling service for business clients

BT has announced a new “state-of-the-art” cloud calling service that provides UK businesses with secure, future-proof, business phone lines.

Powered by Cisco Calling technology and named Sovereign Voice, the service ensures all call routing remains within UK borders, is hosted entirely in UK data centres and is managed by UK-based staff.

Kerry Small, Chief Operating Officer at BT Business, said: “As sovereignty becomes an increasingly important topic for businesses across the globe it’s up to providers to step up and deliver the solutions customers need.

“This is about giving businesses more choice and control over their services to boost resilience and meet regulatory obligations, all whilst enabling them to access technology from world-leading providers like Cisco.

“Sovereign Voice is the first of our dedicated products to be made available to customers and marks a key milestone for our sovereign platform.”

Amey Parandekar, Vice President of Cisco Calling, added: “As organisations face growing regulatory, security, and resilience expectations, trusted partnerships are more important than ever.

“Our long-standing collaboration with BT demonstrates a shared commitment to supporting UK businesses as they modernise their communications.

“By combining BT’s deep market expertise with Cisco’s secure calling technology, we aim to help customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape with confidence.”