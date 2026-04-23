Racing TV launches FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus

Racing TV Play – a new channel offering coverage of major racing festivals, magazine-style programming, plus an archive of iconic moments from the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National and Epsom Derby – is now available on Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service available on the TV and smartphone maker’s recent devices which features FAST and internet-delivered channels from a host of major broadcasters.

Clive Cottrell, Director of Marketing at Racing TV, said: “Racing TV Play makes top-class horse racing moments available to millions of people at the touch of a button.

“The combination of free access, iconic archive content and Samsung’s huge platform reach creates a powerful new funnel for fan engagement and future growth.

“We’re excited to showcase the drama and storytelling of racing to a wider audience than ever before.”

Chris Gregory, Head of Content Development at Samsung TV Plus, added: “Racing TV Play is a fantastic addition to our sports offering on Samsung TV Plus.

“Horse racing has a rich heritage and a huge, devoted fanbase, and this launch brings that excitement to millions of Samsung TV Plus users for free.

“Our partnership with Racing TV Play is a great example of how we’re continuing to broaden our FAST channel line-up with compelling, high-quality sports content that resonates with diverse audiences.”