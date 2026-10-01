BT TV brand revived after three-year gap

BT is reviving the BT TV brand just three years after renaming its television service as EE TV as part of a now abandoned plan to make EE the group’s primary consumer brand.

Available from October 15th, the service combines live linear channels and services through a single set top box.

Customers will be able to choose between the BT TV Box Pro which combines the convenience of streaming with the ability to pause, rewind live TV and record over 600 hours of TV and the non-recording BT TV Box Edge.

Coming just months after the firm revived the BT Mobile brand, the revival of BT TV completes the reversal from the previous EE-centric policy.

Luciano Oliveira, Managing Director Products, Consumer, BT, said: “Finding something great to watch shouldn’t mean navigating a maze of apps, subscriptions and devices.

“We’ve designed BT TV to bring customers’ entertainment and sport together, making it easier to find what they love, and giving them the freedom to watch live, record their favourites and catch-up when it suits them.

“Combined with BT broadband, it gives customers a simpler, more complete connected experience from the provider they know and trust.”