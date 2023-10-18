EE to launch new TV service using Apple’s 4K set top box

The EE TV app running on an Apple 4K set top box

EE is launching a new TV service with customers able to choose either the ISPs own ‘Pro’ set top box – a version of which powers the BT TV service – or Apple’s 4K set top box.

Both boxes will deliver live channels over broadband alongside access to Netflix, Apple TV+, Now and TNT Sport. Customers who opt for the Apple 4K box will also get an EE branded remote giving them one-button access to the live channel guide.

Customers will also be able to request additional boxes to watch in multiple rooms without having to pay extra.

To buy the new TV service customers will need to sign up for an EE broadband package.

It was also confirmed that the existing BT TV service will be renamed in the coming months to EE TV as part of the telco’s longstanding plans to make EE the primary brand for consumer services.

Today’s confirmation of the new TV service came as executives set out plans for the future of EE, including the launch of a platform – powered by a new ‘EE ID’ service – allowing customers and non-customers to buy devices and services through a single interface.

Products available include games consoles, connected devices including streaming boxes and home security cameras, plus insurance services.

The new retail service builds on the firm’s existing ‘add to plan’ service which allows its mobile customers to spread the cost of selected items by adding them to their monthly mobile bill.

Also announced was the upcoming launch of a fibre broadband package offering speeds of 1.6Gbps and the option for broadband customers to buy unlimited data SIMs on flexible 30-day subscriptions from just £10.

Customers can also opt for the EE TV Pro set top box

The firm is also set to release a new advertising campaign centred around how its broadband services can help gamers and those who work from home get the most from their connections.

As part of the move away from the BT brand, the ISPs existing customers will be encouraged to migrate to new EE products and services when they renew or upgrade, while BT will offer “a more focused portfolio” of standalone broadband and landline services.

CEO Marc Allera said: “Today we’re incredibly proud to be launching a new platform for the UK, open to anyone and everyone – that will transform our customers’ experience beyond connectivity.

“With an EE ID, customers nationwide will be able to access a wide range of exciting new products, services and experiences across new sectors – easily and conveniently, in one place.

“We are also evolving the EE brand, while at the same time doubling down on great new connected products, with the launch of the fastest broadband, best value convergence, and exciting new TV services.”