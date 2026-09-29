Filming set to start on season 2 of Apple TV’s Carême

Benjamin Voisin stars as Antonin Carême. Image: Apple



Apple TV has commissioned a second season of Carême, its award-nominated drama series inspired by the life of celebrated French chef Antonin Carême.

Starring Benjamin Voisin in the title role, the provocative French-language show debuted last year and has scooped an International Emmy Award nomination for Drama Series.

It’s inspired by Ian Kelly’s book ‘Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême – The First Celebrity Chef’ and portrays Carême as a man whose talent and ambitions attract the attention of powerful politicians who use him as a spy for France.

Filming on the second outing starts in Paris next week, with Jérémie Renier and Alice Da Luz also confirmed to be returning.