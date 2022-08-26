BT TV Box Pro customers can now ditch the aerial

BT is rolling out an update which will allow users of its latest set top box to ditch the aerial and stream all channels via broadband.

Since launching its current TV service in 2013, BT has used a hybrid model in which subscription channels, such as BT Sport, were streamed to the box while channels such as BBC One and ITV required an aerial.

This arrangement caused complications for potential switchers from some rival services who lacked an aerial and, at various times, introduced differences into how the ISP’s set top boxes handled the channels. For example, at launch BT Sport could not be recorded while the free to air channels could.

As a result of the new update, customers setting up their BT TV Box Pro for the first time will be given the simple option in the set-up journey to either connect via internet mode or aerial mode.

While there’s no need for them to change, existing customers will also get the software update, allowing them to switch to the new internet mode if required in the future.

Customers who use the aerial mode will be able to record up to 4 channels at once while those who opt for internet mode can record up to 2 channels at once.

Those who opt to stream the channels will also benefit from the High Definition versions of PSB channels, including BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, appearing at the start of the programme guide. A full list of streamed channels is available on the BT TV help site.

BT has also launched a new compact multiroom box which allows users to watch all their channels in extra room without the need for an aerial. The BT TV Box Mini is available for existing BT TV Box Pro customers for an additional £10 per month.

Sharon Meadows, Propositions Director, BT said: “We continue to look for ways to enhance the TV experience for our customers.

“Removing the need for an aerial connection not only gives even more consumers the opportunity to take out BT TV, it also gives our customers even more flexibility with their TV set-up, allowing them to access great content, from anywhere in the home.”