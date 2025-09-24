Channel 4 brings three new channels to Freely

Channel 4 has launched three new channels which are currently available exclusively on Freely, the streaming service backed by it, the BBC, Channel 5 and ITV.

The channels – 4Reality, 4Homes, and 4Life – are the broadcaster’s first ever streaming channels in the UK.

4Reality offers a schedule of reality TV titles including First Dates, Made in Chelsea and Married at First Sight while 4Homes is based around shows such as Grand Designs, A Place in the Sun and Location, Location, Location and 4Life showcases content in the travel, food and animal genres.

“We’re proud to lead the way among Britain’s broadcasters by enhancing Freely’s offering,” said Grace Boswood, Director of Technology & Distribution, Channel 4.

“The launch of our new streamed channels further accelerates our transformation into the streaming age as the world’s first public service streamer. It also continues our record of digital distribution firsts to benefit advertisers and viewers.”

Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Everyone TV which operates Freely, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing audiences even more high-quality streamed content, in partnership with channel 4.

“Freely already offers more shows than any major streaming service in the UK, without the expensive monthly subscription, and for the first time will now offer exclusive channels with entertaining shows from across the Channel 4 portfolio on 4Reality, 4Homes and 4Life – three fantastic channels you won’t find anywhere else!”