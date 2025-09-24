EE offering early access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

EE is offering up to 150,000 gaming fans early access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Open Beta and has also launched pre-orders of the game for PS5, Xbox & Switch.

The broadband and mobile firm is an official partner of the game – its third tie-up with the franchise – as part of its ambition to become the UK’s top gaming destination.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Synopsis:

The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by conflict following the events of the fan-favourite titles Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy.

Customers hoping to enjoy early access can register via the EE website or text BLACKOPS7 to 150.

Malcolm Cubitt, Director of Mobile Product EE, said: “Now in our third year as a proud partner of Call of Duty, we’re thrilled to continue building on the success of our collaboration.

“This iconic franchise continues to captivate millions, and with excitement building around the latest release, we’re committed to giving gamers across the UK early access and unforgettable experiences.

“It’s another step forward in our ambition to be the Uk’s no. 1 destination for gaming.”