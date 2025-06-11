New UK Roku TVs to include Freely

Freely, the broadcaster backed linear streaming service, is to be integrated in new TV models running the Roku operating system.

The service delivers a selection of subscription-free channels from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 plus UKTV, the commercial broadcaster wholly owned by the BBC, over broadband and displayed on a traditional programme guide (EPG).

In addition to the linear channels, Freely provides a universal search engine which can find and bookmark content from each of the broadcaster’s separate catch-up apps: iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5 and U.

Its core feature – the streamed live channels – replicates functionality already available in many major brand smart TVs including those from Samsung, LG and Hisense, all of which already offer streamed versions of existing broadcast channels in their EPGs and could include those from Freely’s backers if permitted.

Despite the broadcasters’ decision to invest millions in a new solution, live TV viewing is in “long-term decline” according to media regulator Ofcom due to UK audiences increasingly moving to watching via catch-up and subscription apps.

Freely is managed by Everyone TV, a company owned by the four broadcasters, and is being positioned as a potential replacement for Freeview should a future government take the decision to close the existing terrestrial TV network to free up the radio spectrum it uses for other purposes.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Everyone TV, said: “Offering Freely on the Roku operating system is a major milestone for us, as we continue to expand reach for the free streaming platform.

“We’re delighted that as a huge global player, Roku has recognised the importance of easy and seamless access to public service broadcast content for UK audiences and I look forward to seeing Freely smart TVs with Roku in market this summer.”

Richard Halton, UK Country Manager, Roku, said: “Roku believes that all TV will be streamed. We are excited to partner with Freely and continue our collaboration with UK broadcasters.

“Together we will bring the best content discovery experience to viewers across the UK. We look forward to unveiling our new Roku TV models with Freely built-in, which will be available from UK retailers this summer.”