Demon Records confirms date for Doctor Who: The Deadliest Weapon

The BBC’s Demon Records is releasing a new original Doctor Who story featuring the Fugitive Doctor and the Cybermen and read by Jo Martin.

Set for release on July 31st, The Deadliest Weapon is part of the Circuit Breaker saga, a multi-platform adventure featuring Martin’s incarnation of the Time Lord which launches June 25th.

The story event will see a single, escalating crisis play out across multiple formats, with each chapter unlocking new clues, new dangers and a new side to the Time Lord.

Synopsis for The Deadliest Weapon

The Doctor is on a dangerous mission to eliminate a rogue weapons dealer who’s auctioned blueprints for the deadliest weapon ever invented.

But when the hotel is attacked by Cybermen, the Doctor must use every ounce of her courage and ingenuity to hold them off. Whose disembodied voice is calling out to her?

What is its connection with UNIT’s Black Archive? And can anything prevent a cruel stroke of fate that will have unimaginable consequences for them all…?

Joining Martin in The Deadliest Weapon is David Banks who played the Cyber-Leader in the 1980s.

Merchandise continues while show is off air

The launch of the ‘Circuit Breaker’ saga sits uncomfortably close to the BBC’s decision to axe the previously announced Doctor Who 2026 Christmas special, sparking what is likely to be the show’s years-long absence from screens while a new producer for the series is found.

However Doctor Who fans can be confident that the BBC’s need to increase the amount of money it makes from commercial activities means that merchandise and other paid experiences based around what is one of the broadcaster’s biggest earning brands are certain to avoid the special’s fate.