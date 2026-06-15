EA opens up its games to more adverts

Major brands will now be able to more easily appear within titles from EA after the gaming giant launched a new advertising platform.

One of the world’s biggest games publishers, EA says its console, mobile, and PC titles reach more than 120 million players each month.

Its new EA Advertising platform will make it easier for brands to reach these players, including in its sports-based titles, by appearing on in-game digital ad boards, scoreboards, and band broadcast overlays.

Other options include “custom integrations” which add branded in-game challenges, reward-driven objectives, and content to existing games; and branded vanity items.

EA says brands can activate across live environments, tailoring placements to meet campaign objectives, and update campaigns with ongoing optimisation informed by aggregated engagement insights.

Early adopters of the platform include Visa, Lowe’s, Red Bull and Peacock.

“Players come to EA’s games and live experiences every day to play, watch, create and connect,” said David Tinson, Chief Experiences Officer at Electronic Arts.

“That gives brands a meaningful opportunity to show up in ways that add value and respect the player experience, while maintaining authenticity in the worlds our teams are building.

“With EA Advertising, we’re helping brands become part of those moments in ways that are relevant and built for players.”