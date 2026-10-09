Crazy Rich Asians series ordered by HBO

HBO has confirmed Crazy Rich Asians, a new series based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling books which will pick up after the events of the blockbuster film.

Adele Lim, co-writer of the film, will showrun and executive produce the series alongside Kwan, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and the film’s director Jon M. Chu.

Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh recurring have all been confirmed to reprise their roles from the movie.

Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO owners Skydance, said: “We are so excited that Adele and the team behind the history-making film are bringing the next chapter of this story to life.

“Constance, Henry, Ronny, and Michelle are global superstars, and we know the passionate fans of the film and megahit novels can’t wait to see more.

“We’re glad to be in partnership with this talented producing team and cast.”

Adele Lim added: “It’s a CRAZY RICH family reunion! This series is the sequel we’ve been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan’s brilliant books.

“Getting to work with the original creative team with the support and vision of HBO and Warner Bros. Television has been a dream. Our writers room is humming and we can’t wait to share what we’ve come up with.”