Prime Video sets return date for Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore’s The Assassin

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore star in this all-new trailer for season 2 of Prime Video’s The Assassin which debuts in the UK and Ireland on November 6th.

The trailer sees hitwoman Julie (Hawes) and Edward (Highmore) reluctantly team up when Edward’s dream honeymoon with Kayla (Shalom Brune-Franklin) is hijacked by the arrival of a mysterious new threat.

Returning alongside Hawes and Highmore are Shalom Brune-Franklin and Devon Terrell.

They’re joined by series newcomers Arnaud Binard, Natalia Tena, Boris Van Severen, Jacqueline Boatswain and Monic Hendrickx.

The Assassin is written by award-winning duo Harry and Jack Williams and produced by Two Brothers Pictures.