Owen Wilson stars in Stick season 2 trailer

A new trailer has been released for the second season of Owen Wilson’s Golf comedy Stick which returns to Apple TV on November 4th.

Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

In season two, Santi takes the next step in his pursuit of professional golf, only to discover how quickly the game changes when talent becomes expectation. As Santi chases his dream, Pryce finds himself wondering what might still be possible for him.

Urged on by his former rival Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant), Pryce does something nobody expects: he bets on himself, launching an improbable comeback in hopes of becoming the oldest golfer ever to win a major.

But the road back proves far harder than he imagined. And the closer Pryce gets to the golfer he once was, the more he is forced to confront why he never fulfilled the promise everyone once saw in him. With brilliant new coach Amanda (Rhea Seehorn) and trusted caddie Mitts (Marc Maron) in his corner, Pryce sets out to prove — to the golf world and, more importantly, to himself — that maybe he really was as good as everyone always said he was.

The ensemble cast also includes Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle.