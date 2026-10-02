David Ellison reveals name of combined Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery

Fresh from winning the final approval for his merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, David Ellison has confirmed that the holding company of the combined business will be named Skydance.

That is of course the name of the TV and film studio he founded 20 years ago and is familiar to audiences as the producer and co-producer of projects such as Apple TV’s Foundation plus the recent Mission Impossible films.

Paramount, Warner Bros. and other major brands such as DC and HBO will then sit within Skydance as sub-brands.

Posting on X, Ellison wrote: “Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren’t rewriting history — we’re equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling.

“We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic.

“Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one.

“Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight.

“We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks.

“At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special — giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance.”