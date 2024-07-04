Dave Gorman Modern Life Is Goodish returns after a 7 year gap

© Liberty Bell

Dave Gorman is returning with a brand-new series of his popular comedy series, Dave Gorman Modern Life Is Goodish, seven years after the last run aired.

The series sees Gorman combine stand-up, visual storytelling, and real-world experimentation to cast an eye over the absurdities and contradictions of modern life that fascinate and infuriate him.

As before, the new four-part series will air on Dave – the advert funded comedy and light entertainment channel owned by the BBC’s UKTV subsidiary.

The channel is undergoing a name change to U&Dave as part of a wider rebrand of the BBC’s UK commercial channels.

The original run attracted 1.5 million viewers per episode at its peak and was one of UKTV’s longest running and successful original commissions.

Gorman said, “I’m delighted to be getting back in the Goodish saddle. It’s been 7 years since I hung up my Modern Life Is Goodish clicker and in that time, life has definitely got 7 years moderner – so there should be plenty to get my teeth into.”

Dave Gorman Modern Life is Goodish is produced by Avalon, commissioned for UKTV by Mark Iddon, senior commissioning executive, comedy and entertainment, and ordered by Cherie Hall, Dave channel director and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning.

Iddon said: “I’m massively thrilled to announce the return of Modern Life Is Goodish to the U&Dave audience. Dave Gorman’s unique comedic insights and witty PowerPoint presentations have always resonated with our audience.

“His ability to dissect the quirks of modern life with humour and intelligence is unmatched. I can’t wait to dive back into the joyous and thought-provoking observations that make modern life not just good, but goodish.”