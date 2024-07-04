EE predicts this weekend’s sporting line-up will set new record for mobile data use

Mobile network EE is predicting that this weekend will be the busiest ever for mobile data, thanks to a sporting weekend that includes the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, Formula One at Silverstone, Women’s T20 cricket, international rugby, and tennis at Wimbledon.

According to EE, some of the biggest data usage will be between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday , with England kicking off against Switzerland, multiple grass court tennis matches, England Women’s cricket team taking on New Zealand, and Ireland taking on world champions South Africa in rugby union, all likely to be playing simultaneously.

The network says it’s been investing in improved coverage at the major sporting locations across the UK, with Silverstone the latest venue to receive improvements.

It’s also part of an enhanced small cell deployment in the SW19 postcode which, together with its permanent and temporary mast sites, supports visitors to the Wimbledon area.

In addition, several permanent EE mobile systems have also been installed in the last year, including at major stadiums like Villa Park and Vicarage Road, as well as along the Royal Mile to support the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

These new upgrades include enhanced 5G performance to provide faster speeds and increased network capacity so fans can reliably stay connected to all the drama this summer.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at EE owner BT Group, said: ” Forget Verstappen, one of the fastest things at Silverstone this year will be our mobile network.

“Growing data usage demands a growing network and we’re proud to be investing ahead of the curve for EE customers.

“Attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is an absolute must for all motorsport fans, and now – thanks to the enhanced network performance – they can stay connected to all the drama, adrenaline, and passion the race is famous for.”