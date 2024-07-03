Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tops this week’s official movie charts 

Caption: (L to r) Godzilla and Kong in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has soared 11 places to become the UK’s bestselling film this week, a feat it achieved after outselling nearest rival Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire by just 680 units.

That win gives it a third non-consecutive week at Number 1 in the Official Film Chart, which tracks digital and physical format sales across both high street and online retailers.

Both The New Empire and Frozen Empire are marking their debut on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray.

Former chart-topper Dune: Part Two sits in third place followed by Kung Fu Panda 4 which earns a second consecutive week at Number 4, while Wicked Little Letters drops three to Number 5.

Back To Black jumps five places (6) to return to the Top 10 this week, while rom-com Anyone But You (7) rockets 25. Rounding out the week’s Top 10 is Ryan Gosling action/comedy The Fall Guy, down three (8), The Equalizer 3 (9), and Madame Web, dropping four (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 3rd July 2024