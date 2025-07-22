DAZN Italy to add Warner Bros. Discovery’s entertainment channels

Entertainment content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels is set to appear in DAZN’s app within Italy as part of an expanded tie-up between the two companies.

The pair have co-operated since 2020 when a deal brought WBD’s Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels into the DAZN app within the country.

Under the new deal, it will also bring viewers all live extra content from Eurosport’s digital offering.

This includes additional streams from the Roland-Garros and Australian Open tennis tournaments, full broadcasts of every stage of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España, plus every UFC octagon event, PGA Tour golf, World Snooker Tour, and motorsports such as WEC, Speedway, and Formula E.

Additionally, subscribers will soon enjoy access to popular channels such as Nove, Real Time, DMax, and, starting this autumn, Discovery Channel.

Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italy, said: “We continue to invest in Italy to enrich the experience of sports fans on our platform.

“Expanding our existing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery strengthens a collaboration that has been ongoing since 2020 and leads to an even more integrated and complete in-app offering.

“We’re proud to enhance our synergy with such a prestigious partner, with whom we share both vision and ambition.”

Alessandro Araimo, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Italy & Iberia, added: “We are pleased to have expanded and extended our agreement with DAZN, a key partner that has consistently valued the quality and depth of the Eurosport offering.

“It’s a rich and varied lineup of sports, featuring unmissable events for true fans — from every match of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros to every moment of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games — and it fits perfectly within DAZN’s proposition, reaching a significantly broader audience.

“Additionally, we’re excited to bring our entertainment channels to a new platform like DAZN, offering a new showcase for our free-to-air content. This move further demonstrates our group’s innovation in both content production and distribution.”