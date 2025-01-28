TNT Sports to replace Eurosport next month

Eurosport will leave British and Irish TV screens next month, with the channel’s coverage of events such as the Tour de France and MotoGP moving under the TNT Sports banner.

The move is part of a 2022 deal between BT and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to bring their respective sports operations together in a joint venture.

Under the deal both the BT Sport and Eurosport brands were to remain in place for the short term with a goal of eventually bringing both operations under a single name, later revealed to be TNT Sports – an existing brand owned by WBD and used in multiple countries.

The TNT Sport channels are available as part of a premium subscription to WBD’s discovery+ streaming service and through pay-TV providers including EE, BT, and Sky.

It’s now been confirmed that the next stage of the merger, the closure of the Eurosport brand, will come into effect from February 28th.

From that date most of the content currently aired on the Eurosport 1 & 2 channels will be available on TNT channels 1 – 4, although “select Eurosport events” will be exclusive to discovery+.

In addition, news and content previously available on Eurosport.com will move to TNTSports.co.uk.

Post merger, TNT’s portfolio of rights will include the Premier League, UEFA European club football, Premiership men’s and women’s rugby, MotoGP, international cricket, UFC, boxing, Australian Open & Roland-Garros tennis, Grand Tour cycling, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup event, British and World Superbikes, snooker and the Olympic Games 2026-2032.

WBD says it will also offer “a selection” of live sport, sports programming and documentaries via its subscription-free channel Quest which is available on Freeview and Freesat.

Scott Young, Group SVP, Content, Production & Business Operations, WBD Sports Europe, said: “Combining Eurosport and TNT Sports content in the UK and Ireland will enable us to offer a single, premium viewing experience for sports fans.

“This move in the UK and Ireland will also continue to best deliver value for our leagues and federation partners, as we continue our 35 years plus commitment to investment and championing of sport on our screens, which remains a fundamental part of the success of grassroots through to elite.

“TNT Sports will also continue to bring more content to fans on Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air channel Quest.

“In 2025, this will include broadcasting every MotoGP Sprint race, adding to existing live Bennetts British Superbikes coverage, a brand-new weekly cycling show covering all key moments of the season, continue highlights of the Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta a España, plus premiere a range of new sports documentaries.”

From 2026 the discovery+ app is set to be replaced by Max, WBD’s premium streaming service which brings together TV shows and films from all of the entertainment giant’s studios and brands including HBO and Warner Bros.

Max will be available for all UK households to subscribe to direct, with apps available for a host of major brand Smart TVs and streaming devices, and will also be bundled with Sky TV packages.