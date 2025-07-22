TNT Sports launches new 2025-26 football season ad campaign

TNT Sports has launched a new ad campaign showcasing its football offering for the 2025-26 season which includes 52 Premier League matches, 529 UEFA’s club competition matches and, for the first time, coverage of the FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup.

A light-hearted 60-second advert for the ‘This is Not Normal’ campaign features appearances from a host of sporting greats including Harry Redknapp, Gareth Bale, Karen Carney, Kim Little, Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Crouch and Jordan Cullinane-Liburd.

Becky Diver Phillips, VP Marketing, said: “Nothing about the extraordinary line-up of football this season on TNT Sports is normal.

“If you want to watch the best domestic league in the world, best club tournaments in European football and, for the first time – the biggest domestic cup competitions in the world, TNT Sports is the channel for you.



“With TNT Sports showing well over 700 live matches this season and eight trophies which will be won live on TNT Sports, it was only right that we celebrated this feast of football by enlisting some of the sport’s biggest stars and cult heroes to celebrate the extraordinary which makes the game truly beautiful.”



Andy Fowler, founder of Brothers and Sisters which created the campaign, said: “The sheer quality of football rights TNT Sports has is not normal – in fact it’s unmatched.

“If you want to watch the very best players in Europe, in the Premier League and now the FA Cup, you can in one place: TNT Sports.

“The whole idea of “Not Normal” came out of us realising there is a really unique space to talk about the brand vs competitors, and a creative platform that could be a lot of fun and really talk to fans.”

