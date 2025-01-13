Dazzler sets disc release date for The Last Voyage of the Demeter

(from left) Wojchek (David Dastmalchian), Abrams (Chris Walley) and Clemens (Corey Hawkins) in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, directed by André Øvredal.

Horror flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from 3 February via Dazzler Media.

Already available from Digital movie stores, the film is based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel and the doomed journey of a merchant ship ferrying 50 mysterious wooden crates from Carpathia to London.

As they set sail, the crew soon discover they are not alone on board: at night they are stalked by a hidden passenger whose monstrous thirst for blood turns the trip into a harrowing nightmare of tension, terror, and unfathomable evil.