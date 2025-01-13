Dazzler sets disc release date for The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Horror flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be available to buy on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from 3 February via Dazzler Media.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Already available from Digital movie stores, the film is based on a single chilling chapter from Bram Stoker’s original Dracula novel and the doomed journey of a merchant ship ferrying 50 mysterious wooden crates from Carpathia to London.
As they set sail, the crew soon discover they are not alone on board: at night they are stalked by a hidden passenger whose monstrous thirst for blood turns the trip into a harrowing nightmare of tension, terror, and unfathomable evil.