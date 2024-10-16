Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine outsells all rivals in this week’s film charts

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is enjoying a second week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart after outselling the rest of the Top 20 combined.

The film’s success continues to be purely down to digital sales with its physical release still weeks away.

It’s followed by A Quiet Place: Day One which flies back into the chart at Number 2 following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter at Number 3.

Based on a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the supernatural horror is this week’s highest new entry.

Meanwhile, several fan favourites hold strong in the Top 10; Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (4), Despicable Me 4 (5), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (6), Inside Out 2 (7), Twisters (8) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (10).

Finally, psychological horror Longlegs re-enters the chart at Number 9, its highest position for six weeks, having previously peaked at Number 4.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 9th October 2024