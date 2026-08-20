Chris Pratt returns as James Reece in Terminal List season 2 trailer

Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for season two of Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List.

Based on the best-selling novels of the same name, the show centres on Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (Pratt) as he battles unknown conspiratorial forces seeking to upend the world order.

This season comes from Jack Carr’s second novel, True Believer, which puts Reece on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list.

The psychological revenge thriller of season one opens up into a globe-trotting espionage thriller taking Reece across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Pratt is joined by returning fan favourites Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper), Katie Buranek (Constance Wu), Mohammed Farooq (Dar Salim), Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth) and newcomers like Freddy Strain (Gabriel Luna).

Joining the cast for season two also features are Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Arnold Vosloo, Jeremy Bobb, Shiraz Tzarfati, and more.