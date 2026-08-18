Apple TV releases Slow Horses season six trailer

Image: Apple TV

The Slow Horses are under attack in this trailer for season six of Apple TV’s award-winning spy drama.

Debuting on September 16th, the new season is adapted from author Mick Herron’s novels ‘Joe Country’ and ‘Slough House’ and sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

Sir Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden also star alongside Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving.

A seventh series has already been commissioned.