Severance season 2 debuts on Apple TV+ this week

Sci-Fi series Severance returns to Apple TV+ this week with its much-anticipated second season.

Directed by Ben Stiller, the sci-fi thriller is set in a mysterious workplace where staff undergo a medical procedure to segregate their memories between their work and personal lives.

Season 2 debuts on January 17th, almost three years after the show’s first season launched on the iPad-maker’s streaming service, allowing fans to finally see what happens after the nail-biting cliffhanger in which Mark (Adam Scott) and his fellow team members broke free of the constraints and learnt who they really are.

According to Apple: “In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Also starring Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette, the series is created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson.

Stiller has confirmed that work is already underway on a third season.

Although one of the smaller streaming services, Apple TV+ has built a strong reputation as a home of high-quality Sci-Fi series with fans of the genre able to enjoy multiple returning series including For All Mankind, Silo, Foundation, Invasion, Dark Matter and Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Apple has also previously revealed that its line-up will be bolstered by spin-offs from both Monarch and For All Mankind.

Other returning series on the platform include comedies Shrinking and Acapulco plus dramas Slow Horses, Palm Royale, Hijack, Bad Monkey, Drops of God and spy thriller Tehran.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

