Eddie Redmayne stars in new The Day of the Jackal trailer

Eddie Redmayne stars in this first trailer for The Day of the Jackal, a new 10-part adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s celebrated novel coming soon to Sky and streaming service Now.

First published in 1971, the novel followed an international hunt for a professional killer known only as the “Jackal” who’d been hired to assassinate French President Charles de Gaulle.

The book has remained a constant bestseller and, in 1973, was adapted into an award-winning film starring Edward Fox.

Sky bills the new series as “a bold, contemporary reimagining of the beloved and respected novel and film,” adding that it will be “remaining true to the DNA of the original IP” while delving “deeper into the chameleon like ‘anti-hero’ at the heart of the story”.

Joining Redmayne in the series are Lashana Lynch and Úrsula Corberó.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

“An unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

“But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.”

The cast also includes Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara.