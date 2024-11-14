Sky’s The Day of the Jackal draws 3m in first week

Image: Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival. © 2024 Carnival Film & Television Limited

The Day of the Jackal, Sky’s updated adaptation of the classic Frederick Forsyth novel, has become the broadcaster’s biggest ever original series and its biggest launch in over two years after clocking a week one audience of 3m.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó, the series debuted on 7th November with overnight ratings of 711k, rising to 3m in its first week.

First published in 1971, Forsyth’s novel follows an international hunt for an assassin known only as the “Jackal” who has been hired to kill French President Charles de Gaulle.

The book has remained a constant bestseller and, in 1973, was adapted into an award-winning film starring Edward Fox.

In this new version, Redmayne plays “an unrivalled and highly elusive lone assassin” known as the Jackal who finally meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lynch) who seeks to track him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe.

Episodes 1-6 are available now on Sky and streaming service NOW, with new episodes launching weekly each Thursday.

The thriller was produced by Carnival Films and has been sold to broadcasters and streamers in almost 200 territories.

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky UK and Ireland, said: “We are thrilled by the phenomenal global reception of The Day of the Jackal.

“This series has captivated audiences with its propulsive storytelling, epic scope, and unforgettable performances from Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó.

“Becoming Sky’s biggest Original to date is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and masterful artistry poured into every scene.”

Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant said: ”The overwhelming response to The Day of the Jackal has exceeded all expectations.

“Our goal was to bring a fresh perspective to this iconic story, and we’re thrilled to see how well it has been received by audiences in the UK but also around the world.

“We couldn’t have done it without the exceptional Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch and the entire cast and crew; this record-breaking success is a testament to their incredible talent.”