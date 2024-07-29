Silo season two gets confirmed launch date

Image: Apple TV+

Season two of Silo, the hit Apple TV+ drama about the residents of a mysterious underground bunker, has a confirmed airdate of November 15th.

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, the series tells the story of the last ten thousand people on earth whose mile-deep home protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined.

The show was recommissioned for a second season just weeks after the first season debuted.

Starring alongside Ferguson in the debut season were Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

It’s been revealed that Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”), will join the cast for season two.

The 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday.

Silo was created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost who also serves as showrunner.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.



