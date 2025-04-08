EXG Pro unveils new Minecraft mobile and controller stands

New officially licensed Minecraft-themed mobile, controller and earbud stands are now available from EXG Pro.

Available to coincide with the release of Minecraft: The Movie, the products from Cable Guys and Holdems are ideal for keeping your tech organised while putting your Minecraft loyalty on full display.

Among the new additions are:

Minecraft: Steve Cable Guy R.E.S.T Collectible Figure Device Holder

Minecraft’s original protagonist arrives in classic form. Whether you’re crafting by day or adventuring by night, Steve’s got your gear covered—literally.

Minecraft: Creeper Cable Guy R.E.S.T Collectible Figure Device Holder

Possibly gaming’s most infamous mob, the Creeper brings explosive personality (minus the detonation) to your gaming space.

Minecraft: Steve in Diamond Armour Cable Guys R.E.S.T Collectible Figure Device Holder

Battle-hardened and fully geared, Diamond Steve is a premium pick for players who’ve earned their stripes, and their sparkle.

Minecraft: Enderman Cable Guy Controller and Phone Stand

Eerie, elegant, and unmistakably Minecraft. Enderman adds height and intrigue to any setup, but maybe don’t stare too long.

Minecraft: Steve Holdems, Mini Cable Guys Phone Stand and Device Holder

The pixelated pioneer in compact form. Whether he’s propping up your phone or just hanging out, Steve brings dependable charm to your space.

Minecraft: Enderman Holdems, Mini Cable Guys Phone Stand and Device Holder

A palm-sized echo of the Enderman, perfect for guarding your phone or earbuds in quiet, teleporting style.

Minecraft: Piglin Holdems, Mini Cable Guys Phone Stand and Device Holder

Straight out of the Nether with a flair for gold, this fiery figure is ideal for fans who like their accessories with a bit of attitude.

Minecraft: Zombie Holdems, Mini Cable Guys Phone Stand and Device Holder

He may shuffle, but he holds fast. A mini undead companion with surprising utility, and zero bite.