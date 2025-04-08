New broadband marketing rules come into effect

New rules requiring broadband providers to be clearer about the technology underpinning their products have come into effect.

First unveiled by telecoms regulator Ofcom last year, the rules are intended to provide customers with greater clarity and consistency, especially around the use of the term ‘fibre’.

Ofcom acted after concluding that the term “has previously been applied inconsistently by the telecoms industry and often used to describe different types of networks, leading to confusion”.

From today, broadband providers will no longer be able to use the term ‘fibre’ on its own and must provide clear information about whether the network they use is a ‘full-fibre’, ‘part-fibre’, ‘copper’, or ‘cable’.

‘Full-fibre’ can only used to describe networks which use fibre-optic cables all the way from the exchange to the home.

Services with a fibre-optic connection from the local exchange to the street cabinet and then usually a copper wire connecting the street cabinet to the customer’s home must be described as ‘part-fibre’ or similar.

This information must be given to consumers before they agree to purchase a broadband service, regardless of whether they sign up in person, over the phone or online.