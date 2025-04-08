Freaky Tales hits stores this month

Pedro Pascal as Clint in Freaky Tales. Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate is bringing action comedy Freaky Tales to digital retailers on April 28th following a release in select cinemas on April 18th.

Synopsis:

Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colourful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles.

The all-star ensemble case includes Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, Ji-young Yoo, Angus Cloud, and Tom Hanks.

The film was written by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and executive produced by hip-hop pioneer Too $hort.

