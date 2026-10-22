Heated Rivalry season 1 to get cinema screenings in UK, US and Canada

Heated Rivalry’s first season is to be shown in cinemas across the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand from 6th November.

The screenings have been secured by UK-based distributor Sphere Abacus, part of Bell Media which also owns Crave, the show’s original Canadian outlet.

Created by award-winning writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney, and based on the best-selling book series ‘Game Changers’ by Rachel Reid, the six-part drama tells the story of rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Wiliams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) who find themselves drawn to one another by a magnetic pull neither fully understands.

What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it.

The series, which airs in the UK on Sky and NOW, has become a global hit and propelled its two stars to international stardom.

Screening locations include over 275 Regal Cinemas, with Regal leading distribution to over 650 theatres in the USA, including AMC and Cinemark, Cineplex Cinemas in Canada, and Cineworld and Picturehouse Cinemas in the UK.

Madman has acquired the series for theatrical and home video release in Australia and New Zealand with a theatrical launch from 5th December.

Produced by Accent Aigu Entertainment in association with Bell Media’s Crave, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund (CMF), and the Bell Fund, the show score 16 wins – including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer – at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Hana Palmer, Executive Director, Global Distribution and Partnerships, Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media Company comments, “Heated Rivalry is a global phenomenon creating a rush of social media and press activity wherever it lands.

“We’re very excited to give audiences the opportunity to watch the drama unfold on big screens in North America, the UK, Australia & New Zealand.”