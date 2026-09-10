Connor Storrie’s April X is getting a UK release

Vertigo Releasing is bringing April X, the new Sci-Fi thriller starring Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie, to selected cinemas across the UK next month.

When his twin sister April (Lilly Krug) goes missing, Bax (Storrie) searches every corner of their futuristic, post-Soviet cityscape to find her, ultimately descending into madness.

The film is directed by Michel K. Parandi who co-wrote it with Jack Coulton and is distributed by Vertigo Releasing (UK), Sunrise Films (US) and Rialto Distribution (ANZ).

It will be in selected UK Cinemas from October 2nd.