Channel 4 shows to join Disney+ from early 2027

A major new deal will see Channel 4’s live linear channel plus a host of its biggest hits available within the Disney+ app from early 2027.

The on-demand offering will feature a range of Channel 4 shows available ‘day and date’ on Disney+, with subscribers gaining access to multiple new Channel 4 shows each year as part of their existing subscription.

All Channel 4 content will be available via a branded section featuring the same navigation and user experience as the rest of Disney+.

Today’s deal follows a tie-up between the streamer and ITV which brings a selection of shows from the broadcaster to Disney+ subscribers plus past seasons of Disney+ shows to the ITX streaming service.

As with their early adoption of YouTube as distribution channel for complete shows, the two broadcasters’ deals with Disney highlight how the BBC’s approach of expecting audiences to come to its own iPlayer service to watch its biggest titles is increasingly out of date.

The broadcaster has only recently started harnessing YouTube – now the UK’s most popular source of TV content – and even this strategy keeps its established shows exclusive to iPlayer.

Priya Dogra, Chief Executive of Channel 4, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Disney+ to give audiences even more ways to discover and enjoy Channel 4’s brilliant shows.

“Channel 4 is home to some of the UK and Ireland’s most talked about and trusted programming, and this new service will help those shows reach viewers in new places.

“This exciting step shows how collaboration between broadcasters and streamers can create more choice and value for audiences.”

Adam Smith, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer at Disney Entertainment, said: “Local broadcaster partnerships are very important as we build our content libraries and serve fans around the world.

“Channel 4 has created shows with strong appeal to audiences in the UK and Ireland, and we’re excited to bring some of those favourites to Disney+.

“This agreement is the latest example of our global strategy, pairing high-quality local programming and cultural relevance with a complementary audience and more personalised streaming experience on Disney+.”