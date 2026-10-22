KJ Apa and Isabel May’s Falling is getting a UK digital release

KJ Apa, Isabel May and Archie Renaux star in Falling, a new romantic drama heading to digital retailers on November 10th.

Released by Signature Entertainment, the film centres on Johnny (Renaux), a hopeless romantic and loyal friend who faces an agonising dilemma when he falls for Jillian (May), the enchanting girlfriend of his cynical best friend Jack (Apa).

Entangled in a whirlwind of emotions as they attempt to navigate the complexities of betrayal and the pursuit of dreams, they must confront the core question: what’s more important, friendship or love?

The film was written and directed by Colin Krisel and James Krisel.