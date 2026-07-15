I Play Rocky gets UK release date

Anthony Ippolito stars as Sylvester Stallone in I PLAY ROCKY, from Amazon MGM Studios.

Photo credit: Claire Folger. © 2025 Amazon Content Services LLC. All Rights Reserved.

I Play Rocky, the true story of Sylvester Stallone’s fight to ensure that he got to portray the now iconic character of Rocky Balboa, lands in UK and Irish cinemas on November 6th.

Released by Entertainment Film Distributors and written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly (Green Book), the film’s release is timed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ten-time Oscar nominated and Best Picture winning Rocky.

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa.

Told “no” at every turn, Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

Anthony Ippolito stars as the young Sylvester Stallone, alongside a standout ensemble cast including Anna Sophia Robb, Matt Dillon, Stephan James, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass and P.J. Byrne.