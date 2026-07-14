Apple releases trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh‘s Mayday

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh star in Mayday, a “genre-bending, action-packed” buddy movie coming to Apple TV.

Official Synopsis:

When hot shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines.

Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast – but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?

John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein, who wrote, directed and produced the film, said: The buddy films of the 1980’s were a bizarre and enticing blend of humor, danger and genuine heart.

“‘Mayday’ is our ode to this genre, with the unlikely pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Sir Kenneth Branagh in a Cold War adventure that explores what it means to be patriotic, but ultimately what it means to be human.”

Mayday will premiere globally on Apple TV on September 4th.