Madden NFL 27 joins Apple Arcade next month

Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to play EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition from August 6th.

Designed specifically for Apple Arcade, this all-new release in the massively popular franchise lets fans live out their gridiron dreams, offering an immersive season-based experience featuring current NFL teams and realistic simulation gameplay.

Playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV boxes, the title offers “a complete Madden NFL game free from ads or in-app purchases,” with players able to dive into fan-favourite Franchise and Quick Play modes.

Also joining the service are NFL Retro Bowl ’27 (August 6th) and Retro Bowl College+ (September 3).

Retro Bowl College+ is a pinoff of the hit Retro Bowl 8-bit game in which players can make a name for themselves as a winning head coach for one of 250 college teams.

NFL Retro Bowl ’27 kicks off a brand-new season with a ”thrilling” new Gauntlet Mode. Starting with limited resources, armchair GMs must survive a gruelling 15-game win streak with the highest score among other players. Along the way, they must choose between safe matchups or high-risk opponents, and the rewards of real NFL stars or powerful perks.

“From the pitch to the court to the gridiron, Apple Arcade delivers an unmatched lineup of sports games for every kind of fan,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade.

“I’ve been a longtime Madden NFL player and adding this legendary franchise to our catalogue is a dream come true.

“Just in time for the new season, our Arcade community can now dive into an authentic NFL experience alongside other massive sports hits like NFL Retro Bowl, NBA 2K, and Football Manager, all in one place.”

Evan Dexter, EA’s vice president of Franchise Strategy and Marketing, commented: “Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition is a chance to bring the most authentic NFL experience to a new audience of football fans, letting them play and compete as the league’s most elite players, or take control as GM and shape a franchise,” said.

“Apple Arcade is the perfect home for Madden as a premium platform that matches the complete, no-compromise experience we’ve built. Whether you’re playing on your iPhone on the go or on Apple TV with friends and family, the future of football is now in your hands.”