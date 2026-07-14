LG Channels sees 45% YOY growth in viewing and passes 5,000 channels mark

LG Channels, the TV maker’s in-house streaming service, now offers more than 5,000 FAST channels worldwide.

Launched on LG TVs in 2015 and available through the programme guide (EPG), the service offers global and market specific channels in 37 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

The service includes channels from major content owners including Sony, Lionsgate, BBC Studios, Sky and Banijay and spans all genres including sport, drama, entertainment, reality TV and news.

LG says it’s seen “deepening viewer engagement,” adding that “average monthly active users globally grew 30 percent year-over-year last year, while total viewing time increased by more than 45 percent during the same period.”

The firm is rolling out updates to its recommendations engine which uses proprietary AI algorithms to offer a “more sophisticated” personalised experience, enabling customers to discover content more quickly and easily.

“We will continue strengthening content competitiveness and expanding our global ecosystem so that audiences across regions can enjoy locally relevant content on LG Channels in more countries worldwide,” said LG’s Chris Jo.