Watch Julianne Moore in The Debut trailer

Julianne Moore stars in this trailer for The Debut, the new comedy written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg which is being brought to cinemas next month by A24.

When Mona Friedman (Moore) is cast in a bit part at a small community theatre, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role, even if it means waging war against the show’s domineering director.



The cast also includes Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Jesse Eisenberg, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov and Bernadette Peters.