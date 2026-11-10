Channel 4 invites viewers to join it on a third festive rail journey

Channel 4 has confirmed that it’ll be treating viewers to another railway journey this Christmas.

Following the success of 2024’s Alpine Train At Christmas and last year’s Nordic Train At Christmas, the channel is inviting audiences to join it for a 207km journey between Graz and Vienna in Austrian Train At Christmas.

The journey will feature breathtaking winter landscapes including the lofty peaks of the Austrian Alps, the snow-covered viaducts of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Semmering Pass, and the diverse architecture of Vienna.

Hugh Bonneville returns to narrate the series which hails from King of Sunshine and WPP Media Motion Entertainment.

King of Sunshine Productions MD Sohail Shah said: “We’re delighted to be returning for a third festive instalment, this time travelling across spectacular Austria on The Südbahn railway.

“The route from Graz to Vienna is one of the most stunning in the world, and we’re thrilled to give Channel 4 viewers a special behind-the-scenes look at this festive journey.”

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor, Lifestyle Jayne Stanger added: “There’s something so magical about exploring a country at Christmas time, and Austria provides a superb backdrop for our latest festive adventure.

“We’re delighted to be bringing viewers another opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy the journey on the iconic Südbahn. A huge thank you to King of Sunshine for once again bringing the magic to life.”