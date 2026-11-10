Christmas & Chaos now available in digital stores

Festive feel-good movie Christmas & Chaos is now available to buy from major digital retailers including Apple TV and Amazon UK.

Charlotte Kirk and Ben McGregor lead this warm-hearted British romantic comedy as two mismatched musicians thrown together for the most chaotic Christmas of their lives, with Jason Isaacs also starring.

Synopsis:

In Christmas & Chaos, a once-chart-topping pop princess, now desperate for a comeback hit, gets snowed in, in rural Wales with a brooding local musician who swore he’d never sell out.

She needs a hit, he needs a reason to risk it, and a high-stakes chance to impress a legendary theatre director throws them into the same room.

Clashing egos, late-night writing sessions, and one very public deadline turn creative warfare into undeniable chemistry. Big laughs, messy emotions, and a swoony slow burn.

Christmas & Chaos remixes rivalry into romance and proves the best holiday hit might be the one they never saw coming.

Written and directed by Jamie Adams, the film is distributed by Plaion Pictures.