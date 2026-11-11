LG’s E-paper retail displays get new management app

LG has launched a new mobile management app for its E-paper corporate and retail displays.

Aimed at retailers, cafes and other businesses which need to display regularly changing information to customers, the LG E-paper Display screens are designed to resemble a traditional paper poster and can display information without continuous power usage.

The new LG Signage Manager app enables users to edit, schedule and distribute content to their displays directly from their smartphones while also monitoring battery levels and network connectivity.

LG says the tool “gives businesses the flexibility to update and schedule content in response to on-the-ground needs,” for example by allowing staff to quickly edit a menu or in-store poster if the venue sells out of a particular item.

Nicolas Min, head of the Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, said: “We will continue to strengthen our integrated solutions portfolio by connecting LG commercial displays, software and operational tools, while providing a stable network environment that enables more convenient and efficient content management and device control.”