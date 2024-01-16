Upgraded – Prime Video’s new romcom gets first trailer 

Camila Mendes stars in Upgraded. Photo: Paul Stephenson / Amazon MGM Studios

Prime Video has released the trailer for Upgraded, its new romcom starring Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux which will stream globally from February 9th.

Ana (Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei).

When she’s upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss– a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface.

Written by Christine Lenig and Justin Matthews & Luke Spencer Roberts, the film also stars

Thomas Kretschmann, Gregory Montel, Aimee Carrero, Andrew Schulz, Rachel Matthews, Lena Olin, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Anthony Head, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.