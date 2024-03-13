Zach Braff and Vanessa Hudgens rom-com French Girl to hit UK retailers next week

Paramount is bringing the Zach Braff and Vanessa Hudgens rom-com French Girl to digital stores for rental or purchase on March 19th.

Synopsis:

Gordon, a hopeless romantic, finds his proposal plans are thrown into chaos when his girlfriend is swept away to Quebec by a job offer from her ex, a sophisticated celebrity chef.

Determined to keep their love alive, Gordon leaves Brooklyn for her hometown, only to find himself hilariously out of his depth in attempting to charm her hard-to-impress, French-speaking family.

French Girl will be available to buy or rent on Digital on March 19, 2024.

The film’s cast also includes Evelyne Brochu, Luc Picard, Antoine Olivier Pilon, Isabelle Vincent, Charlotte Aubin, Muriel Dutil, William Fichtner and Vanessa Hudgens.

James A. Woods & Nicolas Wright wrote and directed the movie.